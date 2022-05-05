From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has said the party needs a “killer-punch” to retain power after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Abe has also reiterated his support for Bola Tinubu, for president, saying that he (Bola) is the only presidential aspirant that has the capacity to represent APC on the 2023 election.

The former lawmaker representing Rivers South-East senatorial district stated this when he addressed his teeming supporters at a rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He explained: “I have told you people that I am supporting Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the reason I am supporting him is simple. I have looked at all those who want to run and I have looked at all those who claimed they have done this or that. And I saw that Asiwaju is the person in the APC that can deliver that “killer-punch” that will keep the party in power after Buhari. That is why I followed him.”

The APC governorship aspirant said the party also needs a “killer-punch” in Rivers State to be able to defeat the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He stressed that with the current state of the APC in Rivers, the party needs to do something differently from the old approach to issue, if it wants to occupy the Brick House in 2023.

Abe stated: “When you are in the kind of position that we are in APC in Rivers State, you need to think differently. You cannot think the same way and do the same thing and expect anything different.

“I will tell you people a story of what happened here in Rivers State, when PDP was out of government. Everybody was running around shouting, it is riverine, it is Kalabari.

Mrs. Patience (Jonathan) was the President’s wife and she was from Okrika; do you know who she gave the PDP governorship ticket to? Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, an Ikwerre man, who was just coming after another Ikwerre man.

“Why did they do that? Because they looked around and put away sentiments. They put away the disagreements among them and looked for somebody who could deliver the killer-punch that will land them in the Brick House. They picked Wike and he delivered.

“Today, we, in the All Progressives Congress, are in a much worse position that PDP was then. Our situation is even worse; we have nothing. No Senate, no this, no that, no money, no curation, no peace, no unity, no togetherness. We must look for somebody who can do what no other person will be able to do.”