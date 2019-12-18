Magnus Eze, Enugu

barely 24 hours after the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, announced the lifting of the suspension placed on some prominent members of the party, one of the persons affected, Osita Okechukwu, has said that he was never suspended by the party.

Okechukwu, who is the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), said following the pronouncement, he had been inundated with calls and messages from people which necessitated his response. He said Oshiomhole violated the party’s constitution on the issue.

“One could have kept quiet, as silence is the best answer, but from the numerous congratulations, it seems the public is unaware that the purported suspension was a big fake news, as it is only Comrade Oshiohmole who can suspend party members in clear breach of the constitution of APC.

“May I as Christian forgive the drowning Oshiohmole over his transgressions for my purported sin was that one came hard on him over his misconduct in the 2019 APC’s primary elections, where he rigged me out in Enugu West Senatorial District. My election, stone timed to killed two birds, one to send Senator Ike Ekweremadu packing and two, to garner 25 per cent for President Muhammadu Buhari in Enugu State, an objective Oshiohmole stymied. Oshiomhole, regrettably violated the constitution of the APC which on discipline as enshrined in Article 21 of the constitution states inter alia:

“The power to discipline party members, which is exercised subject to fair hearing, is granted only to the respective Executives Committees of the ward, LGA, state and national by virtue of the first paragraph of Article 21 of the APC constitution.