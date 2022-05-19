From John Adams, Minna

Member, House of Representatives representing Chanchaga Constituency from Niger State and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Mohammed Bago, has ruled out the possibility of a consensus candidate ahead of the primary, saying it is too late for such an arrangement.

Addressing party delegates in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area, Bago said what the aspirants needed was a level playing field for a smooth primary.

“What we need now is a level plain field, we need a free and fair primary,” he said.

The governorship aspirant said the idea of a consensus is usually discussed before the purchase of forms by aspirants, adding that “people have gone too far in their consultations and have equally spent too much, so you don’t talk of a consensus at this stage, it is late. It is not possible at this point, it can’t work, you do that before people purchase nomination forms not now that people have gone too far and have spent their money.”

He, therefore, commended Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for coming out to say he has no anointed candidate to succeed him, adding that “this has put to rest rumour that a particular aspirant had paid N5 billion to enable him emerged as the candidate for the party.

“The governor has met with different stakeholders at various levels to reaffirm his commitment to a free and fair process. The governor has said the governorship is not for sale. That is quite commendable, we are all going into the primary with unbiased minds.”