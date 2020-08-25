Okwe Obi and Emmanuel Omale, Abuja

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State chapter and Senator, representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, has debunked crisis rumour in the party.

Ahmed, who addressed newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, yesterday in Abuja, stressed that party would continue to wax stronger.

She noted that the defeat of governor Bindo Jibrilla of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 by governor Umaru Fintiri was an act of God.

She said: “I am not aware of any crisis in APC in Adamawa State. I am here with party leaders from the state to congratulate the chairman caretaker committee. We are one family.

“If there is no complain whatsoever to that news that is carried or whether it came from me or it did not come from, if there is no negative challenge then there is no crisis.

“I can categorically tell you that within the stakeholders and the party officials there is no crisis. God gives power to anybody He likes.”