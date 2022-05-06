From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Despite the humongous amount of money the All Progressives Congress (APC) pegged on the expression of interest and nomination forms, the ruling party has recorded an unprecedented number of aspirants seeking for the ticket with 22 members aspiring for presidential, 105 for governorship and 1198 jostling to represent the party at the National Assembly.

Interestingly, the party has raked in an estimated whopping sum of over N7.38 billion from the presidential and governorship aspirants alone as at the close of work on Friday.

While a whopping sum of N2.13 billion came from the presidential aspirants, roughly over N5 billion went into the account of the ruling party from the 105 governorship aspirants.

Information available at the Organising department of the party revealed that the 22 aspirants include Minister State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, his Ebonyi, Ekiti States counterpart, Engr Dave Umahi, Kayode Fayemi, Jigawa, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Others include former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Science and Technology, Ogbonnia Onu, Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole, former governors of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Zamfara, Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima, Governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Nicholas Bello, Pastor Tunde Bakare, and the only female presidential aspirant, Barr Uju Ken Ohanenye.

Confirming the growing list of aspirants, the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Saiman Mohammed Argungu said that 22 presidential aspirants, 105 governorship, 262 senatorial and 936 House of Representatives aspirants have purchased the nomination forms at the close of work on Friday.

