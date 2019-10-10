Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Fresh crisis seems to be brewing in the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Forum of APC Non-National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) members, have accused the NWC of usurping the powers of NEC.

The forum equally demanded that the national leadership of the party immediate constitutes the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT)/National Elders Council and fill all the vacant positions in the party.

Briefing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja from the communique raised after several hours of meeting, the forum, which elected new leaders to pilot its affairs, warned of imminent fractures/cracks should things be left in the present ways the party is currently run/managed by the incumbent leadership.

The new chairman of the forum, Nelson Alapa, maintained that filling all the vacant positions in the NWC and constituting the BoT of the party will guarantee equity and fairness.

The forum explained that the vacant positions included departmental directors, National Secretary, National Auditor, Deputy National Chairman South and National Vice Chairman North-west.

“We use this time to call on all the key stakeholders to ensure that Board of Trustees/National Elders Council, as the case may be, is constituted within a reasonable time frame majorly to enhance our party status and operationalism.

“That all vacant positions in the party should be filled appropriately to guarantee equity and fairness. Such vacant positions include the following: Departmental Directors, National Secretary, National Auditor, Deputy National Chairman South and National Vice Chairman North-West.

“Fundamental basis of this communique is to create appropriate awareness necessary in the minds and souls of the founding fathers and leaders of this great party on the urgent and critical need to salvage the party from possible imminent fractures/cracks if things are left in the present ways the party as being currently run/managed by the incumbent leadership.

“As provided in the 2014 APC constitution as amended, Article 11 (Party Organs) National Executive Committee (NEC) members of which this forum falls, is the third highest organ after the National Convention and Board of Trustees and takes precedent before the National Working Committee (NWC).

“It is disheartening that NWC has usurped completely, the powers of the NEC the negative effects of which are currently hitting back to all levels of the party signalling serious dangers to the stability, coherence, unity, loyalty, commitment and preparedness for continuity in governance,” the forum noted in the communique.

The APC, Non-(NEC) members’ forum consists of elected NEC members excluding the party principal officers at the national level.

Only recently, the state chairmen of the ruling party rose from several hours meeting in Abuja, and issued a 10-day ultimatum to the national leadership to right so many wrongs going on in the party.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the forum, Nasiru Danu, has been appointed as the forum’s grand patron.

While presenting the appointment letter to him, Danu said he had given the new leadership his blessing.

“I want to tell you that I remain a committed APC member and a committed member of this forum and we will do everything possible to support the NWC to ensure that we build more bridges for APC.

“I have given my blessing to the new leadership. Because of my businesses locally and internationally, I may not be chanced to carry out some functions if I continue as the chairman of this forum, but we will remain united and be rest assured that I will give you my full support,” Danu assured.