From Noah Ebije, Ebije

North West zone of all the All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed worry over massive Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) lying uncollected in the office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mostly by youths in the zone.

To this end, the APC youth wing in the North west has embarked on mobilisation of the youths to go for the collection of the PVC without further delay.

Briefing Journalists shortly after youth zonal meeting on Thursday in Kaduna, the Zonal youth leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed said the zone cannot afford to lose votes of the youths because they constituted 25 percent of the voting population in the zone.

“Our commitment as the APC North west youth wing is to mobilise the youths in the zone to commit themselves to voting during the 2023 general elections.

“We are calling on the youths to go and collect their PVCs because alot of PVCs, from INEC statistics belong to the youths. We know the number of them that have collected and those that have not collected.

“We have thought it wise to create awareness to ensure that the youths collect the PVCs because the importance of youths in the forthcoming elections.

“Everybody knows the importance of the youths in an election because they form 75 percent of the voting population across the country and 25 percent in the North west.

“Before now youths in the country were used for thuggery, but we are grateful to APC government for making sure that youths are engaged in political activities without being used as thugs.

“We appreciate the APC leaders in the zone for political importance attached to youth. Each and everyone knows the vital roles youths played during the last general elections which gave victory to APC throughout the country.

“Therefore, we will continue to mobilise the youths in the zone towards committing themselves to ensure that APC wins the elections again in 2023”. Mohammed said.