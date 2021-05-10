From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Youths, North-West zone has organized a special prayer in Birnin Kebbi for the peace, unity and against banditry and other criminality in the Nigeria.

The special prayer session which was held at the Emir of Gwandu’s Mosque,Birnin Kebbi,was attended by the Deputy Governor of Kebbi state,Col.(rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai, while the prayer session were led by Islamic scholars includes; Malam Modibbo Gwandu, Malam Nata’ala Birnin Kebbi and Malam Lawali Birnin Kebbi among others.

Alhaji Sadiq Sa’ad Fakai, the North West National Leader of the APC youths, led other members in praying for the peace and unity of the country as well as wisdom to President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to lead the country to a greater height.

Speaking with newsmen after the prayer,Fakai explained that,the purpose of the prayer was to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria, defeat the enemies of the nation and seeking guidance of God for Nigeria leaders.

“We pray Allah to give our country peace and unity and our leaders the wisdom and strength to lead us aright and take us to a greater height,” he said.

He added that, “the youth also prayed for all those who lost their lives as a result of bandits’ attacks and seeking the return of peace to all places affected by recurring security challenges across the country”.

In his remarks shortly after the prayer,the Kebbi Deputy Governor, Col.(rtd), Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, noted that to overcome Nigeria’s challenges, people must submit themselves to Almighty Allah, act in a rightful way and seek for his forgiveness.

He charged the youth to intensify their efforts in prayers to Almighty for peace, unity, mutual understanding and prayed for Allah’s reward to those who in one way or the other contributed to the organization of the prayer in the state.