The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, officially notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its decision to hold its national convention on February 26.

In a letter dated February 2 and addressed to INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Mai Mala Buni and National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe asked the electoral commission to deploy its officials to monitor the exercise.

The party said it was notifying the commission in line with section 85 of the Electoral Act which provides that political parties should give INEC at least a 21-day notice before conducting the exercise.

“Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11th July, 2021 on the notice for the conduct of national convention. This is to inform the commission that our great party has scheduled to hold its national convention on Saturday, 26th February, 2022. This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of section 85 of the electoral act (2010) as amended. Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.”