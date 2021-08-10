Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Anambra State, Chief Basil Ejidike, has said that the party is presently more united to take over Anambra on November 6.

He told newsmen in Awka, weekend, that the party had poor outings in previous elections due to disunity; but that with unity and liberalization of the party to accommodate new members, the party was currently better positioned to win elections.

“Before now, APC in Anambra is, to say the least, a locked-up party. But now, we’ve liberalized it; a development that attracted more membership. As we speak, there is hardly any major political key player in the state that is not of the APC stock. If we had all these, and coming together under one political party, I do not see how APC will not take over Anambra this time around. We failed to make it before now because of disunity; but now that the unity is there, everybody will be surprised at what will happen on November 6, “ he stated.

On the alleged defection of some aggrieved members of the party to other political parties, he said: “There are rumours that some persons left the party as a result of last primary election. As chairman, I can announce to you that up till now, I’ve not received any resignation letter from anybody. We do not work on rumour; but on record”, he said.

He said that the latest Supreme Court pronouncement on the national chairmanship of the party, was to the party’s advantage.

“Latest document from the Supreme Court has affirmed that the leadership of the Governor Mai Mala Buni as chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling APC, is legal and lawful. The court also held that Governor Buni’s chairmanship of the party is not contrary to the provision of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, “ Ejidike stated

