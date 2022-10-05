From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The end may be in sight in regard to the controversy rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the comprehensive list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC), members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and the leadership of the PCC are currently at a closed-door meeting at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

In attendance are six governors, comprising the governors of Plateau, Simon Lalong, who doubles as DG PCC, Kano, Umar Ganduje; Jigawa, Abubarkar Badaru; Zamfara, Bello Matawalle’ Niger, Sani Bello; Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule; and the Borno State Deputy Governor.

The PCC leadership include former Governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole, Hadiza Bala and Chief of Staff to Lalong, just as the NWC members are in full attendance.

In his opening remarks, the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, admitted that the meeting has become absolutely necessary because the party leadership cannot do without the governors.