Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), rose from several hours of tension-soaked meeting at the party’s National Secretariat and announced the lifting of the suspension clamped on the Deputy National Chairman (North), Shuaibu Lawal and National Vice Chairman (North-west), Abdulkadir Inuwa.

It also resolved to withdraw all pending cases in court instituted by any of the national officers against each other.

On the lifting of suspensions, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole said: “People have issues which they feel strongly about and as a result, the NWC took some decisions which affected my friend and brother, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman North.

“The NWC had a reason for suspending him as at then. Today, we have reviewed the situation and we believe that in the spirit of our renewed commitment to build unity and true reconciliation, we, as leaders of the party elected at the national convention should live by example. And that means for those we think have offended the system, we have chosen to lift their suspensions. Sen. Lawal Shuaibu can resume his duties as Deputy National Chairman (North).

“We also reviewed the matter of Inuwa Abdulkadir, National Vice Chairman Northwest. By the same spirit, the NWC was unanimous in lifting the suspension and he resumes work with immediate effect. So, with these two decisions, the two members of the NWC who were suspended, their suspensions have now been lifted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole, has pledged to change his leadership style, admitting that he was not the best party chairman in the world.

Oshiomhole, in his opening remarks, argued that the crisis happened for a purpose.

He maintained that as a human being, his colleagues at the NWC ought to understand that he was fallible.

The former Edo governor further noted that though the party will bounce back stronger, with people touting him as a failed party chairman, he was not a happy man.

He urged the party members to adhere to the counsel of the Appeal Court Judges and adopt internal conflict resolution mechanism instead of the endless litigation.

“We’re our own enemies litigating against ourselves. Let me also say that I am the first to admit that I am not the best party chairman in the world and I will never be. But no one can fault the sincerity of my purpose. My style can only be my style. But, I recognise that I must reconcile my style to others so that we can meet in the middle of the road.

“It is the hallmark of democracy. The capacity to transform our divergent views and even you might say conflicting orientation sometimes but no conflicting interest, mission and ambition. So, I want to thank all my colleagues who are here and those who are not.

“We do not lay claim to a family that has members who will be so docile that they can’t argue among themselves or even sometimes who really want to fight. That is the hallmark of democracy…

“I think God is never wrong. He has allowed what has happened to happen so that we all can learn, everybody re-examine their conscience, strengthen those bonds of friendship, bonds of solidarity and work as a family. I am honoured to be able to preside here as chairman of this party and I believe that everyone of my colleague in the NWC is honoured out of millions of our members.