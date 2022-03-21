From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former National Disabled Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Misbahu Lawan Didi, has indicated interest to recontest the position, promising to change the fortune of People Living with Disabilities (PWD) if reelected in the forthcoming national convention of the party.

Speaking to newsmen after purchasing and submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the national secretariat of the party, he commended the ruling party for giving the physically challenged persons a sense of belonging.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

I am contesting for the office of the National Disabled Leader. I am contesting because I believe that having contributed my quota with the previous leadership, I believe that I still have so much to contribute as the pioneer leader.

‘I came back to contribute more to the development of our members, persons living with disabilities. Only the APC has made us the physically challenged relevant and we are ready to contribute our quarter to the progress of the country.

‘I want to assure that people with disability are solidly behind me because they believed that the ruling party has done better to the physically challenged than any other government in the past, especially under my leadership.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Mr President signed into law the Disability Commission, the Disability Rights, appointed two Special Assistance among others,’ he said.

On the challenges he is envisaging, he said:

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘There is no reason to entertain any fear so long as the APC is involved. The party has given us more than we demanded. I just want to appeal to our members nationwide to be more patient with the party because more are coming.

‘Once I am elected into the forthcoming NWC, I will ensure that we have peace in the party and the country. We will contribute our quota to the insecurity and challenges confronting the country,’ he assured.