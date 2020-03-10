All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has dismissed the impression that the party’s national leadership is factionalised or in any form of crisis.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement he issued, expressed disappointment over the representation of the contestations to a section of the media.

“In a political organisation such as the APC, contestations are not unusual and are not necessarily intractable.

“The issues being alluded to in the media reports are matters before the courts and should be allowed to run their normal and legal courses. The exaggerated story foreboding Armageddon is far-fetched.

“We call on members of the NWC and the party’s secretariat staff to resume at their offices and continue carrying out their scheduled roles and responsibilities without any fear.

“Finally, we thank the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, personnel of the police, Department of State Services and other security services for their professionalism in the process of maintaining the peace and preventing hoodlums from fomenting trouble at the APC national secretariat.

“We assure all our members in Nigeria and across the world that our leaders are capable of resolving any contestations that may arise bearing in mind the best interests of our great party and in the pursuit of progress and development of our country,” the statement read.