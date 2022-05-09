From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday reconciled the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, and the ex-governor of the state, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, ending the crisis brewing in the State.

The Zamfara State chapter of the APC has been embroiled in a protracted political crisis forcing the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of the ruling party, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu-led NWC and the Progressive Governors Forum.

Speaking after the reconciliation, Adamu, announced: “They have agreed to work together for the success of our great party. We have informed the President of the progress that we are making and I am grateful to the Almighty God that we have been able to reach an accord between the former governor, current governor and their esteemed followers. We have every reason to thank God and believe that the 2023 General Election in Zamfara State is a given for the APC.

“My advice is that we should be careful not to go back to where we are coming from. We must learn to respect one another and respect the views of our party followers who are our greatest assets. To the former and current governor, you have a duty to sustain the spirit of understanding, togetherness and teamwork. On behalf of my colleagues, I commend this very useful agreement that we have reached,” he said.

Equally speaking, Zamfara Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle said; “Chairman, you have played a fatherly role to all of us. We thank Mr President for intervening in the Zamfara crisis and the Governor of Kebbi State who every day asks me, ‘please go and reconcile with your brother’. For the record, Abdul’aziz doesn’t have a second person like me in Zamfara State, he is my friend.

“We thank God that today we are together and I know many people will not believe. Most of those that dont want us to together have their selfish reasons but God has done it and today we are together. We thank the leadership of the party for bringing us together to work together not just for Zamfara State but for the country and the party,” he noted.

On his part, the immediate-past Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, said: “The closest organs are the teeth and tongue and sometimes they disagree, sometimes they agree. So many things have happened and which we have decided to put behind us. We dont have any other state aside from Zamfara. We have a lot of work to do and by God’s Grace, seeing our intention, He will make it easy for us.

“We have to do the right thing for the good of our people and our state. We have come to an understanding to meet our people and tell them that the state is bigger than any of us, therefore any interest must see the state as number one,” he said.

The Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman, PGF, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said: “I am glad that both of them, very strong believers have demonstrated faith by knowing that Satan has done his bit but their faith remained unshaken and today we are witnessing this reconciliation. And I pray that God continues to elevate both of them. We are very glad that two people who should be working together are indeed working together and I am sure our party will be better for it, Zamfara State will be better for it and our country will be better for it.”