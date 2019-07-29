Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, has said the future of the party in Imo State rests on the shoulders of Emeka Nwajiuba, a ministerial nominee.

Ibediro, who spoke at the weekend, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Nwajiuba as minister, adding that he was not only happy over his return to the APC, but also certain he will galvanise the party in the zone and Imo State.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the president for appointing Nwajiuba as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have known him for the past 34 years; we were schoolmates.

“In 1999, while I contested and won the office of the executive chairman of Onuimo Local Government Area, he contested and won a seat in the House of Representatives, at a young age and his political sagacity did not go unnoticed as he became chairman, House Committee on Works and Housing.

“He is a young man, who is not afraid to dare. He has been a major political stakeholder in Imo State and Okigwe zone. Suffice it to say I am quite excited about his appointment and secondly by his return to APC, a party he helped to midwife.”