Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, has said that the future of the party in Imo State rests on the shoulders of the screened ministerial nominee, Emeka Nwajiuba.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating him as minister, he said that he was not only happy for his return to the APC, but also certain he would galvanise the party in the geopolitical zone and in Imo State.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the President for appointing Emeka Nwajiuba as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have known him for the past 34 years as a school mate.

“In 1999, while I contested and won the office of the chairman of Onuimo Local Government Area (LGA), he contested and won a seat in the House of Representative at a very young age and his political sagacity did not go unnoticed as he became Chairman House Committee on Works and Housing.

“He is a young man who is not afraid to dare. He has been a major political stakeholder in Imo State and Okigwe zone. Suffice it to say that I’m quite excited about his appointment and secondly by his return to APC, a party he helped to midwife.

“Nwajiuba’s appointment is a major gain to our Okigwe senatorial zone in particular and Imo State in general. The appointment will further galvanise the party in the zone and in the state.

“He has a liberal mind and a progressive political ideology which the present political dispensation requires to navigate its course. He will give a good account of himself in any ministry the President decides to assign him to.

“As the National Organising Secretary of the APC, I want to say that Nwajluba’s nomination is a huge gain for my senatorial zone and my state,” he noted.

Speaking further on other ministerial nominees, the APC scribe said: “I want to also use the opportunity to express gratitude to the president on the nomination of APC Deputy National Chairman (South) Otumba Niyi Adebayo. The momination of Adebayo is an honour to the APC NWC.

“I want to also congratulate all the other ministerial nominees from the South East, like Ogbonnaya Onu, Chris Nwabueze Ngige, Uchechuwku Ogah, Geogrey Onyeama and Sharon Ikeazor.

“I thank Mr. President for these appointments and assure him that they are competent to bring positive support in the president’s desire to take Nigeria to the next level.”