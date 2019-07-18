Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has upheld the expulsion the party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, over anti-party activities.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party claimed that the decision to uphold the actions of the Sokoto APC organ was taken at a meeting of the NWC held at the party’s national secretariat on Thursday.

The statement further pointed out that Abdulkadir failed to utilise the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee set up by the NWC to look into the various petitions received against certain members of our party.

“The APC NWC has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government, and the party’s Sokoto State Executive Committee and the party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir over anti-party activities.

“The party organs in Sokoto State have earlier expelled Inuwa Abdulkadir and passed on their recommendation to the NWC for ratification. The decision to uphold the actions of the Sokoto APC organs was taken at a meeting of the NWC held at the party’s national secretariat on Thursday.

“Abdulkadir failed to utilise the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee set up by the NWC to look into the various petitions received against certain members of our party.

“Following the suspension of Abdulkadir, the NWC will subsequently forward the decision of the Sokoto State organs to the party’s national Executive Committee (NEC) for further actions,” the statement read.