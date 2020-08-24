The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of attempting to steal credit for the construction of the privately-owned modular refinery in Ologbo because his administration lacks any achievement to show for its four-year term.

The party made the accusation at a press conference in Benin City, where the Chairman of its Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, condemned the Governor’s ‘irresponsible and mischievous’ latching on to the project to enjoy undeserved plaudits and challenged him to publicize the contribution of his government to the success of the project.

Explaining that the modular refinery is an FG-backed privately-funded project undertaken by the AIPCC Energy Limited in a joint venture between AFCOM and Peiyang Chemical Equipment Company of China, Mayaki alleged that Governor Obaseki, contrary to his media posture, frustrated the development of the project with his disastrous economic policies and disregard for the rule of law which he claimed have driven investors away from the state.

He also challenged the governor to name at least five projects that have emanated from the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) he signed in four years, stating that a governor that failed to fulfill his own promises to build an industrial park and GeleGele seaport should not be laying claims to a private initiative to deflect blame and criticism arising from his failure.

“As we draw nearer to September 19, the day Edo people will head to the polls to determine the leadership of the state for another four years, it has become glaring to Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his party of tax-collectors that their reign of falsehood, terror, and lackluster leadership will be brought to an end, and a new era of responsible and competent leadership under an APC government led by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu will be ushered in.

“This realization, and the consequence it holds for this group of corrupt and irresponsible persons, has seen them scurrying around for survival, making truth, common sense, and decency easy casualties in their vile campaign of deceit and falsehood.

“As it stands now, no one can debate the fact that Mr. Godwin Obaseki is falsehood personified, a wrapped bag of lies that continues to give. From falsified and inconsistent academic records and credentials, the baloney has come to the point of broad daylight robbery of projects and initiatives. Today, the lie is with the Edo Modular refinery at Ologbo, a project that have been funded by both foreign businesses and the Federal Government, has neared completion and commissioning.