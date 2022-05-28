From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have elected Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha the senatorial candidate of the party for Enugu East Senatorial District.

Ogbu-Aguocha, who hails from Nara Unataeze in Nkanu East was the only aspirant for the primary election held at the party zonal secretariat, Independence Layout, Enugu.

She will contest against the incumbent occupant, Chimaroke Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had earlier claimed his party’s ticket.

Chairman of the panel detailed by the national leadership of the party, Abigail Igwe said that Ogbu-Aguocha scored 270 votes from the 289 accredited voters, adding that 14 votes were voided.

It was gathered that 385 delegates were expected to participate in the exercise.

Though the party had only one aspirant for the slot, Igwe explained that it was necessary to do the needful, by way of affirmation.

She commended the peaceful nature of the exercise.

Speaking shortly after she was declared winner, Ogbu-Aguocha said the event marked the begin nik a new era for the people of the senatorial district.

She state that the days of sleeping senators were over for their people, pledging to give them effective representation.

“We have always had sleeping senators representing us. Now is the time for us to wake up and be actively involved in all the decision-making processes at the assembly”, the candidate said.

She declared that she has come prepared to take power from those who think that it is their “birthright in Enugu State.”