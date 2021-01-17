From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State Chapter, has expressed “deep sadness” over the demise of former Minister for Commerce and Industries who was also a former distinguished senator who represented the Ogun East Senatorial District, Jubril Martins Kuye, describing his death as “the passing away of one of Ogun’s finest politicians”.

The Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State born former minister passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 79.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday and signed by the Publicity Secretary of Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, the late politician was described as an “uncommon bridge builder, patriot and a very humane, courteous and humble politician whose model was politics without bitterness”.

The statement reads futher: “Either as a federal minister on as a Senator of the Federal Republic, Pa Martins Kuye gave a very good account of himself as an accessible community leader, grassroots mobilizer, moulder of people and builder of bridges. He was renowned for his propounded principle of ‘salt solution’, which abhorred sectarian tendencies within political party formation”, the statement added.

“While commiserating with the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and the people of Ogun State on the exit of this political titan, one of Ogun’s finest politicians, we pray that God will grant the deceased’s immediate and political family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.