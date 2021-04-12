From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former presidential candidate of the defunct United Progressives Party (UPP), Chekwas Okorie, at the weekend, collapsed the entire UPP structure in Anambra into All Progressives Congress (APC) to work for the success of the party governorship aspirant, Azuka Okwuosa, in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Okorie made the official handover of the entire UPP state structure to APC at Azuka Okwuosa campaign office in Awka where he declared that only, free, fair and transparent primary that considered a candidate with popular mandate of the party faithful would emerge, adding that such would give APC victory in the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Okorie, who was the pioneer national chairman and founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, warned the national and state leadership against imposition of a candidate during the forthcoming primary, insisting the APC in Anambra would resist any such attempt.