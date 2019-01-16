Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and six other big wigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have been invited to appear before a disciplinary committee set up by the state chapter of the party in Owerri, the state capital.

The seven men are to appear before the committee, today.

Others invited included: APC candidate for Imo East senatorial district, Mr. Emma Ojinere; House of Representatives candidate for Ezinihitte Mbaise/Ahiazu Mbaise Federal Constituency, Mr. Rapheal Igbokwe; Ehime Mbano/IhitteUboma/Obowo Federal Constituency candidate, Mr. Chike Okafor; state Deputy Speaker, Mr. Ugonna Ozuruigbo; Mr. Eddy Iheanacho and a gubernatorial aspirant, Mr. Obinna Mbata.

In the invitation letter signed by the Committee Chairman, Mr. Matthew Omegara and Secretary, Mr. Kevin Ugwu, in Owerri, yesterday, the panel stated that the affected persons were invited for various anti-party activities.

According to the letter, the committee will take decisions on what it described as “the ugly activities” after investigations. The committee will meet at the APC Secretariat/Campaign office, Owerri, between today and tomorrow.