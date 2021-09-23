By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeals Committee in Lagos State, Alhaji Akaje Ibrahim, said the APC is the most reliable party to entrench democracy in Nigeria.

‘As of today, the APC remains the most reliable political party that will entrench democracy in the country,’ he said.

Ibrahim, who spoke at a press conference by the party’s Local Government Congress Appeal Committee/Stakeholders Meeting noted that the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the party is committed to giving aggrieved members of the APC ample opportunity to air their grievances and assured members of the party in the state and across Nigeria that the national caretaker committee of the is committed to entrenching democracy in the party and the country at large.

‘We are here to send a message to all members of the APC and indeed everybody in Nigeria that the chairman of our National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, is poised to give all aggrieved members of the party opportunity to air their grievance. I wish to urge all Nigerians, especially members of our great party to, at all times exhibit acts of political tolerance and love one another in order to promote unity and harmony which are virtues very crucial for peace and positive development in any society,’ he said.

The erstwhile chairman of the Ward Congresses Appeal Committee urged all the party faithful with ‘genuine complaints or recommendations’ regarding the local government congresses to forward such to the APC secretariat in the state no later than Saturday, September 25.

He further said: ‘Our task is to arbitrate between the petitioners and those were saddled with the responsibility of conducting the just concluded APC Local Government Areas Congresses in Lagos state. All we demand is that all those with genuine complaints should be decorous in their petitions. So far, the Committee is yet to receive any petition. We appeal to all petitioners to feel free, without let or hindrance in presenting their grievances before the committee.’

In his vote of thanks, the publicity secretary of the party in the state, Oluseye Oladejo, dispelled rumours of rancour in the state chapter of the APC and urged stakeholders to interface with the appeals committee to resolve any grievance they may have.

‘Lagos State APC is not fictionalised, the Appeals Committee you see here today and all the stakeholders here is the proof that this is the bonafide APC in Lagos State,’ he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.