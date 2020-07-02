Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

One of the national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for wading into the crisis in the party, noting that his intervention has saved the party from looming disintegration.

The minister and former national chairman of the now defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) declared total support for the new caretaker committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Chief Egwu Chima, the national publicity secretary of ‘The Onu Political Organization’ (TOPO), who spoke on behalf of the minister in Abakaliki, yesterday, said the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) by the National Executive Committee (NEC) was divinely orchestrated to reposition the party.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of the Yobe Governor-National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee to restore the party on the path of growth, stability and development.

The APC chieftain stated that TOPO will support the committee in its quest to reorganise and reposition the party to continue to maintain its status as a truly progressive and ruling party in the country.

Chief Egwu, however, urged the chairman of the committee to ensure the fulfilment of the promise he made in his acceptance speech to carry every member of the party along especially the leaders and the founding fathers of the party in the course of his assignment.

“We sincerely and wholeheartedly congratulate president Muhammadu Buhari; the undisputed leader of our party. Whatever has transpired within the party in the last few days has been the handiwork of God and the initial silence of Mr. President on the matter is now golden and celebrated. As the elders will say, slowly, slowly the sun has set in the entrails of noon. Alas, a presidential hand has put a nail on the seemingly confusing situation and found a brave solution to it. We can now face the stars and the moon.

“We are particularly enthused by the composition of the Caretaker Committee. If anything, the political credentials of the majority of the party members speak volumes. We admonish the Committee that by this onerous political assignment, they should descend from their Olympian heights and assume the role of partisan technicians for the smooth vehicular movement of our APC.”