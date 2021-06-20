From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, over their leadership direction and proper discharge of their constitutional duties.

The vote of confidence in Sylva is coming on the heels of attempts by some members of the party to challenge his leadership position ahead of the commencement of congresses in the state.

Mr Jotham Amos, acting Bayelsa chairman of the Extraordinary Caretaker Committee of the party, who moved the motion, said the duo of Buhari and Sylva are high performers.

“Unless you don’t want to see what the president is doing, you will say he is doing nothing. It is the same with the minister. You can see what he is doing in different places. That is why we are passing a vote of confidence in the president and the Minister, Chief Timipre Sylva because under them, the country is moving forward.”

Members of the stakeholders meeting who overwhelmingly supported the motion eulogised the president and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.