From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the utterances by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as tomfoolery and threat to national unity.

Director of New Media for the PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode, who chided Atiku’s statement in Kaduna last weekend on his verified Facebook page, described the comment as insulting irresponsible and despicable.

He emphasised that unlike Atiku and members of his divided party that do not see Southerns as slaves, many northerners regard the southerners as being equal

“Such tomfoolery is rarely not seen from the worst amongst us. Atiku’s word are not only unacceptable but also insulting, irresponsible and despicable.

“This is especially so, given the fact that by next year we would have had eight years of Northern/Fulani rule and now this man (Atiku) says we must have another eight years of it because that is what is ‘best for the North’.

“Most northern do not believe this and thankfully they, unlike Atiku and members of his divided party do not see Southerns as slaves and they regard us all as being equal.

“We will not allow Atiku to do to us what he did to Wike. We will not be cheated or denied. It is time for power to shift to the South and an overwhelming number of the people in the North and certainly all the Northerns in the APC believe that.

“They recognise the fact that if we want our nation to continue to enjoy peace and remain united into the distant future. We must be fair in our dealings with one another,” he appealed.

Reacting further, FFK, wrote that; “Atiku is a dying breed who still sees things from a regional, ethnic and religious prism. Nigeria has moved on from that and she deserves better. Our nation will not accept an ethnic bigot and tribal champion as their President.

“Atiku Ibn Dubai does NOT speak for the North, he speaks for his deluded and blind PDP supporters and his PCC.

Nigeria does not need a Northern or Southern President, she needs a Nigerian President and Bola Ahmed Tinubu is that President,” he quipped.