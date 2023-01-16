From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has described the Presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly) and chieftain of the party, Pastor Tunde Bakare, as a political paperweight who does not deserve serious attention.

Bakare, an APC presidential aspirant, in his state-of-the-nation on Sunday, had urged Nigerians to shun those promoting ‘emilokan’, a term associated with Tinubu and which means “my turn” in Yoruba.

He maintained that no good politician seeking the votes of the people would evade public debates and also task his team members with the task of answering questions specifically directed at him.

Reacting to the attacks from Bakare, Director, Special Media Projects/New Media at the PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode, said: “Bakare got zero votes at the convention.”

Responding equally, the Special Adviser, Media, Communications and Public Affairs at the PCC, Dele Alake, described Bakare as a man without political relevance and a political neophyte.

“This is a man who did a video in his church asking his members to vote for Tinubu, then the next day, he does the opposite. For us, that is not a serious issue. With due respect to him, he is a political paperweight, a political neophyte,” he said.

Alake also dismissed allegations that the PCC now operates a militia headed by the National Youth Leader of the Party, Dayo Israel.

Responding to the allegations from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alake said that the group refers to itself as “Jagaban Vanguard” and is merely wearing costumes and not the regalia of the military.

“In Nigeria, we like titles. We have musicians who bear General, Colonel or Commander. Do we now say they are impersonating the military,” he queried.