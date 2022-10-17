From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Friends of Jagaban Initiative FOJI has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC to include the former Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo on the Presidential Campaign Council of the party for effective mobilization of the people in Taraba state.

Director of the group Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Funso who made the call in Jalingo on Monday said that Jika, a founding father of the party in the state and pioneer chairman of APC in Taraba has distinguished himself as an excellent party man who led the party to victory in the botched 2015 general elections in the state.

The group said that the inclusion of Jika was crucial for the success the party desires in the state and commended the APC led government for the various interventions in the state.

“Friends of Jagaban Initiative (FOJI) is a political support group of over Seven Million Nigerian youth from diverse socio cultural groups, with core objective of promoting democracy and supporting all candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general elections. FOJI comprises mainly of professionals in various fields including but not limited to Engineers, lawyers, Media Practitioners, Pharmacists, as well as artisans and entrepreneurs home and in diaspora.

“FOJI, using its structures at the international and at local levels, have being able to identify problems and proffered workable solutions to ensure success of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections in which Taraba State should equally benefit from its wealth of ideas in resolving party impasse in which Taraba State APC is presently confronted with.

“FOJI Taraba state commends the inclusion of some of our leaders in the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) especially the recognition of His Excellency Garba Umar (UTC), Hon Jerry Manwe amongst many others .As Oliver Twist, FOJI Taraba State Chapter hereby appeal for the inclusion of Ambassador Hassan Jika Ardo, a former ambassador to Trinidad and Tobego as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in an all effort to ensure the success of APC in Taraba State with landslide come 2023.

“Ardo Jika is no doubt a founding member of the APC from CPC days and has served as the Pioneer Chairman of the party and a true mobilizer who took the party to the botched victory in both presidential and Governorship elections in 2015. You may recall that the APC won the said elections and it’s victory was snatched by the PDP who has now regretted it’s actions and today, some of those who worked against the success of the APC then have become the brides to the party. Those are ironies in politics.

“We remain grateful to the APC for the proper integration of those repentant PDP members but there is this popular adage that says “you don’t divorce your first wife because you have married a second wife”. We still need the likes of Ardo Hassan Jika, Aaron Artimas, Dr Yakubu Tor-Agbidye, Hon Orbee Uchiv amongst many others to be carried along in the scheme of things as far as the APC in Taraba is concerned.

“We are calling on the APC not to relent in bringing the aggrieved members of our great party together even though some have sought court redress. We are still appealing to them to continue to have faith and confidence in the party other than any other organ. We wish to pledge our unalloyed loyalty to our National body in particular and the APC in general for the ultimate good of the party and it’s success in the forthcoming general elections” the statement read in parts.

Aishatu Saidu Kune, who spoke on behalf of the women noted that throughout his days as the state chairman of the party, Ardo was able to manage the party efficiently and such that there was never a single internal litigations.

“Out great party is facing serious threats in the state and they all emanate internally. Litigations and infighting is what is nearly killing the party now. However, if we go down memory, we would remember that throughout his time as the Chairman of the party, the APC never had such crisis. Grievances were resolved very quickly and mostly avoided. Ardo provided the needed leadership for our party and I make bold to say that including him on the list of the party’s PCC will be a major plus for the party” she said.