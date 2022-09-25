From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

More complaints have continued to trail the recently-released list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as South East chieftains of the party have claimed that its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has pushed them to campaign for Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, with their massive exclusion from the list.

Reacting bitterly to the exclusion of many prominent members of the party in the South East geopolitical zone, a chieftain who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity argued that the few names that made the list and the inconsequential positions assigned to them are confirmation of lack of regard Tinubu has for the party’s members from the zone.

While commenting on the list, the party’s chieftain claimed that the former Lagos State governor has inadvertently facilitated what he described as the possibility of many of them secretly campaigning for the LP presidential candidate, expressing disappointment over Tinubu’s action.

“It is clear that Tinubu has no regard for the Igbo members of this party. Why did I say so? If you divide the composition of the 422-member council into the six geopolitical zones, it should be at least 60 persons each, but how many party members from the South East made the list?

“They are not up to 35 or at most 40 persons. Does that show respect? Again, he reduced the presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction that contested against him to mere observers with the kind of positions he gave to them,” he argued.

Reacting further, the APC chieftain said: “If you ask me, Asiwaju and his camp may have concluded that most of the party members from the South East will work for Obi presidency and as such have no confidence including them in the list.”

“He may be right or wrong, but what his action or inaction shows is that Asiwaju has tactically pushed them to work underground secretly for Peter Obi since he does not value them.

“None of us will leave the APC, I can tell you that, but don’t ask me who we will work for in reality of the impression he has for the APC South East because I don’t think they will certainly give him 100 per cent. Somebody who gave you that treatment doesn’t have any regard for you and will not certainly get 100 per cent support from you also. We wish him luck,” the chieftain quipped.