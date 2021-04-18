From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom State chapter, has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to purchase a trailer-load of brooms to fake mass defection of its members into its fold.

A release signed by the publicity secretary of APC, Mr. Nkereuwem Enyongekere, said: “Information from highly credible sources has revealed that any moment from now a conspiracy may be hatched by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State to stage a charade of a mammoth crowd of persons supposedly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defecting from the party to the PDP.”

The planned charade, the statement added, was to deceive the ignorant and gullible members of the public that Akwa Ibom APC had imploded due to its purported leadership tussle.

It reads in part: “Yesterday, a tipper load of freshly-made brooms arrived from Ikot Ekpene to the residence of a PDP chieftain in Akpa Ube, Aka Offot community in Uyo Local Government. A mountain-like heap of the broom is to be set on fire to illustrate the “demise” of APC in the state.

“The source further revealed that a former member of the National Assembly, hitherto a member of APC and now a chieftain of the political pressure group that goes by the name, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), is linked and closely associated with the planned charade.”

While calling on its supporters to be weary of such antics, the APC described the plot as act of desperation by the PDP.

The PDP, reacting through its publicity secretary, Borono Bassey, asked APC not to blame PDP for an impending exodus of its members to another party.

“We consider the impending movement of APC members as prophesied in that release at a time like this as a reflex action as humans are always known to scamper for their breath in toxic environment like the one which the broom-welding coven has become,” Bassey said.