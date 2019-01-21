Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has mocked the weekend trip of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to the United States of America.

Keyamo described Atiku’s visit as “clandestine” with the “trappings of a fugitive sneaking into America under a special waiver diplomatic waiver.

“Rather than being the highpoint of his campaign, the American visit is, indeed, the lowest watermark of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign. It was a political and public relations disaster.

“The statements he released from there, only to the Nigerian media back home, that he intends to alienate other countries and do business with the US is actually the anti-thesis to our policy of non-alignment. Therefore, we were not surprised by his visit. For us, this visit is really a non-event, considering the issues involved in the forthcoming election.

“Whoever advised Atiku Abubakar to undertake that trip to America just destroyed his entire campaign and exposed him for who he is–a questionable character who has continued to leave huge questions over his suitability for the highest office of the land and, as such, cannot be trusted by the Nigerian people.

“In all, it is very obvious now that the so-called American trip was a desperate trip for photo-ops.

“Throughout the trip, Atiku Abubakar looked cagey, frightened and on edge. We note the close support always provided by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, like a comforting guardian angel.

In a swift response, Prince Kassim Afegbua, spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, said the APC was caught napping on Atiku’s US visit, after they had severally told Nigerians that the former vice president could not visit the country.

Afegbua noted that Atiku, with the US visit, has successfully marketed his candidacy to the world.

“As a presidential candidate, with an eye for the future and place of Nigeria in the comity of nations, it is his responsibility, as an effective and result-driven leader to globalise issues that have held us down by the ineffective APC and president Buhari’s leadership. Atiku did not only engage with an array of American businessmen, he had robust engagement with members of Congress and Nigerians, in diaspora, who have since keyed into the moving train of “Atikulated” campaign to rescue the country from this mentally hollow leadership that has brought hunger, poverty, malnutrition, deprivation and stagnation across the land.

“Government has not only made us mourners on our land, they have converted us all to internally displaced persons in search of relief materials. Killings, bloodletting, kidnappings and armed banditry have become the notable items on the menu of this government. How would such a government understand the import of Atiku Abubakar’s trip to USA? How?

“Atiku’s trip was well captured across the world, in major news platforms.” He did not only grant interviews, his itinerary was well-laid out…”

in a manner that explains his sense of organisation, discipline for time, and coordination.