Tony Osauzo, Benin

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has made allegations of a plot by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to attack its members and cause mayhem in Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area off Edo State, neccessitating shifting its campaign to Owan East Local Government Area.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, who spoke on behalf of the party’s Campaign Council, said: ‘We have received information that leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC have decided to confront and attack members and supporters of the PDP in Etsako West Local Government Area, where former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole hails from.’

But the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chris Azebamwan, in a reaction to the allegation last night, dismissed it, saying that it was contrary to a parley the leadership of the two parties had when they discovered that there was a clash of campaign day in Owan East local government area. He said the APC could not have had such plot after such a meeting for cordial campaigns.

The PDP spokedman stated: ‘We have taken this decision, not because we are timid as a party, but because we do not want to expose thousands of our members and supporters in that part of the state to harm. Our candidate and Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki is a peace-loving leader who places huge premium on the safety of citizens. We had planned going to Uzairue and Auchi but the APC has just released its campaign schedule that shows that they will be at same places too, so that they can launch their planned attacks on us.

‘We learnt that the APC campaign team was humiliated and driven out of Esan land, in Edo Central Senatorial District on Monday, by our traditional rulers there. But what we do not understand is why the APC will want to take their frustrations on our members by planning to attack us in Oshiomhole’s local government area,’ Nehikhare said.

But Azebamwan in his response said: ‘I will be surprised that Chris Nehikhare will issue such a statement. The secretary of the APC, Lawrence Okah, and his counterpart in the PDP were able to broker a meeting between the two chairmen just yesterday (Monday) when it was discovered that the two parties have rallies in Owan East on the same day.

‘That is the level of conversation we reached before today. If a party has such intentions as being alleged by the PDP, will we broker such a meeting? It is obvious that the PDP knows what will befall it on September 19th and that is why they are bringing this kind of issue

‘It is either Chris is not on the same page with his chairman or he wants to be seen to be active by spreading falsehood,’ the APC spokesman‎ said.