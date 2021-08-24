From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Director–General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, has claimed that lack of capacity building and correction of inadequacies were the challenges facing the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Responding to claims by former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, that the two major political parties are failures, he argued that the APC is not in the same category with the opposition PDP in terms of failure.

He lamented the level of crude methods politicians apply to rubbish persons with different opinion from theirs.

“The truth is that one-dimensional politics in Nigeria, create a situation whereby no matter one’s level of education or exposure, the person must contend with the strong opinions of politicians. Going contrary to those opinions will be resisted. In the process, crude methods will be applied to rubbish the person.

On the difference between the two parties, he said: “If evidence-based politics is the reference, the recognition that no party is perfect is important. To that extend, it should be also recognised that both PDP and APC have challenges. Part of the challenge is that leaders and members of political parties should constantly be working to build capacity and correct inadequacies.

“The degree to which leaders of political parties ignore problems or deny that those challenges exist, the weaker they will be in managing public trust. Once the disposition of leaders is to deny existence of challenges, one-dimensional politics oriented based on opinions, which may not be the true reflections of reality, will be the attraction.

“Therefore, when PDP’s spokesperson Ologbondiyan referred to ‘significant milestones’ recorded during the 16 years tenure of the PDP, it is more about his opinion, which for opportunistic reasons of gaining electoral advantage could be acceptable to other PDP leaders and members.