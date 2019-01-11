George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ngozi Olehi, a lawyer, is the governorship candidate of the All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) in Imo State. He speaks on his agenda for the state.

You contested for the governorship in 2015 and here you are again. What’s actually the driving force?

Yes, Imolites are becoming aware that the pattern of governance that isolates the state from the international development grid is not the best for Imo. Right now we are in the jungle and it is your agenda that will define where you will take Imo State to as a governorship candidate. The All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) is the only party that has the agenda of development governance to pull Imo out of the jungle and connect it to the international development grid, so that we can be members of the global citizen and interface with others in commercial and business transactions. These are the essential things that will grow the economy; create employment opportunities and improve the welfare of the people.

Should you become the governor, what will be your priority?

Our priority will be to redefine governance. Hitherto, governance is seen as a governor coming to rehabilitate old roads that would be washed away by ‘acid’ rain in the next few months, then make lip service with regard to education and health. That has been our understanding of governance before now. On our part, we relate governance to creating favourable environment for foreign direct investment to flow. That is why I talked about connecting Imo to the international development grid. You must have heard that the world is shrinking into a global village. In every village there is usually a market, it is the duty of the governor and which we want to spearhead this time to survey the global market square and identify what Imolites can sell. Identify what they can buy at the global market square and come back and build capacity for Imolites to be real participants in global transactions.