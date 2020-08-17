Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The two main political parties in the forthcoming governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, continued their blame games against each other over alleged plots to cause the postponement of the September 19 poll.

Whereas the PDP alleged that the APC was bent on causing trouble in the state so as to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to postpone the election in the state, the APC said the ruling party in Edo is the one trying to compromise the processes leading to the election.

The PDP’s State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, while briefing journalists on the recent shooting that took place during the party’s rally at Apana in Edo North, said the APC is actually fomenting trouble to postpone the election.

His words: “We wrote letters not only to INEC but to the DSS, the police and other security agencies to give them our itinery for this campaign and Owan West was one of those which we gave the date but to our surprise, APC chose the same day for Estako West to visit the same area but our intelligence told us that they were doing this deliberately to have a clash because from the beginning, all they have been interested in, is the area of trying to have the election postponed, trying to cause trouble, foment trouble, so that the election will not hold on September 19 because they are aware that as it is today, they will be defeated roundly and very decisively. So, it is of their interest that they postpone the election.”

He said his party has also notified the security agencies that the APC is printing Permanent Voter Cards but alleged that they have decided to turn a blind eye to it.

Nehikhare said that despite the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki in the past three and a half years, he has not borrowed a kobo in carrying out all the projects executed in the state but instead, was paying up the loans taken by the past administration under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He thanked the traditional rulers and the people of Edo North for their warm reception during their campaigns and tasked them to come out enmasse on September 19 to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the PDP to ensure that he emerged winner in the election.

But in a swift reaction to Nehikhare’s allegation, of APC printing Voter Cards, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Azebamwan said: “It is a mark of ignorance for PDP’s Chris Nehikhare to accuse leaders of APC of criminally printing PVCs. Any politician who does that will be wasting his/her time and money, because INEC’s card readers will reject the fake PVCs.

“PDP leaders are trying to distract and deceive Edo people and other Nigerians about their plot to rig the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, but it will be an exercise in futility. Edo residents and other Nigerians should ignore the antics, propaganda, misinformation and disinformation of Chris Nehikhare and other members of PDP.

On the alleged stoking of violence by Edo State members of APC to ensure the postponement of the election, Azebamwan said: “PDP leaders want the election to be postponed, because the party is not on the ground in Edo State. They know that APC’s governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is very popular, with huge followership across the 18 LGAs of the state and he will win the September 19, 2020 election with a wide margin, with Godwin Obaseki to experience humiliating defeat. So, PDP leaders are preparing the ground for their eventual defeat, in order to be able to accuse APC leaders of rigging the election. No truth or merit in the senseless allegation.

“Do not forget that PDP’s thugs were responsible for the July 25 gunshots at the palace of Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and last Thursday’s shootings at Apana in Etsako West LGA of Edo State, but they attempted to blame APC members, in order to cause confusion. I can confirm that APC members were not involved in the palace and Apana incidents, or other criminal activities. PDP should put its house in order and stop blaming the leaders of APC.”