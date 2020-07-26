Tony Osauzo, Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC‎) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday engaged in accusation and counter accusations over Saturday violent clash at the gate of the Oba of Benin palace which left many people wounded and several motor vehicles damaged.

Addressing journalists in Benin, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, the Vice-Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, of the APC National Campaign Council, blamed Governor Godwin Obaseki and the PDP for the violence that broke out on Saturday in Benin City which led to the hospitalization of multiple persons for gunshot wounds, accusing the Governor of setting conscripted thugs and cultists on protesters who expressed their rejection of him and his alleged “invitation of tax-collectors who are feasting on the state’s treasury.”

He further alleged that plan has been hatched by the Edo State Government to detain a former Governor of the State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over trumped-up charges on the eve of the election and also set fire on the farm of billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, in continuation of the alleged assault on his reputation and businesses for refusing to back the second-term agenda of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

But also addressing journalists in Benin yesterday, the state Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, described the incident as APC sponsored attempt to eliminate the entire leadership of PDP and elected Governors‎, adding that

it was a Political mutiny‎.

“The invasion of the Palace Gate by armed APC Youths was a well co-ordinated assault by the leadership and Sponsors of Edo APC to eliminate the National leadership of the PDP and all democratically elected Governors of PDP that were expected to be with the Governor.

“The APC organised attack at the Palace is in our view a political mutiny, against constituted authority, capable of causing interstate conflict and war between Edo state and the affected states of the Governors that were marked down for elimination”, Orbih said and called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.