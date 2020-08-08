Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of leading his party members and thugs, who were armed to the teeth, to the premises of the State House of Assembly for the singular purpose of preventing the majority 17 members of the Assembly from performing their legitimate parliamentary duties.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the Vice-Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, APC National Campaign Council, Hon‎. Patrick Obahiagbon, stated that the governor had since relocated some seven members of the Edo State House of Assembly to be sitting in the premises of Government House, Osadebey Avenue, Benin City, just to prevent access to the State House of Assembly by the majority members.

“It is good to observe that the Police made arrests of not less than seven of these thugs who were armed with five double-barrel long guns, two single-barrel long guns, and ten live cartridges within the Edo State House of Assembly premises.

“We call on the Police to conduct a transparent investigation on who were their sponsors and prosecute all those arrested and make sure the full weight of the law is brought to bear on those arrested and their sponsors.

Meanwhile, the Edo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, yesterday, called on the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), to wade in and arrest those behind the purported impeachment of Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Frank Okiye, saying failing to do so will spell doom for democracy.

He made the call while expressing the party’s position on the recent happenings in the state’s politics.

He said the action of the lawmakers was treasonable and that they should not be spared but be dealt with accordingly.

“As a party, we looked at the issue and we have come to the inevitable conclusion which is, there was a coup attempt yesterday in Edo State.