Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti State has advised the opposition People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) to concentrate on its internal wrangling and plead with former Governor Ayodele Fayose to account for the N10 billion his government earmarked for the construction of international cargo airport in the state.

But the PDP described the airport project as “an avenue for corruption”, saying no money was appropriated for the project under Fayose since the last administration had no resource to undertake such at that time.

The APC, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, noted that the PDP or any of its “distraught” members has no moral right to condemn the ongoing cargo airport project currently being executed by the APC controlled administration.

The statement, signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of APC, Sam Oluwalana, explained that the criticism from the opposition PDP is only reminding the people of the state of the chains of dirty deals and sufferings unleashed on them by Fayose administration.

“This is an administration that earmarked over N10 billion for the cargo airport and nothing to show for this tax payers money.

“At the inception of the present administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi, nothing concrete or visible was found at the project site despite the huge amount of money earmarked for it and approved by the House of Assembly,” he added.

According to him, now that the project has been revisited and work has commenced in earnest at the site, the opposition party started raising baseless and unfounded allegations.

“If members of the PDP are not suffering from symptom of senility or dementia praecox, it is better for them to concentrate on resolving the internal bickering currently bedeviling the party.

“I am aware that PDP members resort to blackmail in their desperate attempt to redeem their battered and diminished fortune, but the good people of Ekiti state know and understand better.

“From the huge amount of money budgeted for the airport project, Fayose found it difficult to pay compensation to land owners whose property was acquired for the project.” Elder Oluwalana declared.

Responding to the allegation raised by the APC, the PDP State Caretaker Committee Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, alleged that the airport was a ploy by Fayemi “to take away the money of Ekiti to contest the presidential election. The people of Ekiti should resist that vehemently.”

Odeyemi said, “Of what importance is the airport project to an average Ekiti man. Compare it to the bridge built by former Governor Ayodele Fayose in the Ekiti State capital! People are benefitting from the bridge. How many people will benefit from this airport project? It is an avenue for corruption.

“A government that specialises in sacking its workers but knows how to construct Governor’s Lodge in Abuja and recently approving a consultant for the building of airport is obviously not a serious government,” the PDP scribe said.