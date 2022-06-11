By Sunday Ani

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were behind all the problems plaguing Nigeria, noting that Nigerians must get rid of both parties if the country wants to progress and compete with other nations.

He accused the current APC-led Federal Government of being dishonest with the people as they steal and waste the nations resources to the detriment of the down trodden. The government cannot secure the people, it cannot secure its health, and it cannot administer or husband the resources of the country. People who are supposed to be the symbol of accountability are actually thieves. The Accountant General of the Federation is being accused by his own government of stealing billions of naira and the Governor of Central Bank is playing poker with the public resources trying to run for one political office or the other. The government is unprepared, so nothing works, he said.

He noted that the Federal Governments balance sheet was laced with fraud, which accounts for why 80 percent of the country’s crude is stolen and nobody gives account. He said: “What they call budget is fraud mainly. The balance sheet is full of wrong entries. Majority of the country’s resources is stolen; they don’t enter into the book at all. Right now, you will see that the crude oil price is rising. Russia that is at war, besieged by many enemies, has its currency rising, but ours is going down. People who are running election or conducting primaries have more access to dollars than industries. They keep false and outdated books. If you look at the medium term expenditure framework that they write, you will think that Nigeria has a population of 20million and still in 1964.

Majority of the money is kept away outside the books. If you must audit the government books, you will audit it with the mind of a criminal investigator. You don’t just look at it like you just studied Accounting 101. If you look at the way they do procurement, you will know that there’s no way the country will not be bankrupt with that style of procurement.”

He promised to change the trend of keeping bad books or stealing from the government if elected as president in 2023.

“I am not going to keep bad books like they are doing now. I am not going to steal the money. What I will do differently is to make sure that the people in my government are not profiting and benefiting from insecurity, whether you call it ISWAP, Boko Haram or whatever. So, in terms of intelligence, in terms of running security, they have politicized the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA). You cant have proper intelligence because much of the intelligence is used for regime survival. So, we would do our things differently to see that offices that are created are not used for politics, but to ensure that the infrastructure of the state is run very well, he stated.

