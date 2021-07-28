Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being responsible for the country’s problems.

The group while flaying the opposition PDP of not showing the blueprint for resolving the challenges bedevilling the country, allaged that by 2023 the All Progressives Congress (APC) “will have completely wrecked.”

Spokesperson for the group, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who stated this Monday evening during a television programme monitored in Lagos accused both APC and PDP of destroying Nigeria since the country returned to democratic governance in 1999.

Baba-Ahmed who spoke against the backdrop of comments by PDP governors that President Muhammadu Buhari had converted the Presidential Villa into APC headquarters where defecting PDP members are welcomed, accused the two parties of seeking to rule the country in 2023, without clear cut plans for its development. He said both parties were one and the same even as he warned that the APC would have left the country in tatters for whoever would take over the leadership in 2023.

Said Baba-Ahmed: “If governors (referring to PDP) have evidence that the state house, the villa, is using extra-legal and political muscle to peer away governors from their parties, I wish they will share some of this information with us.There have been defections from both sides. Like I said earlier on, we are dealing with one and the same thing.

“We have governors from the other party who just change dress and come back to sit and say I’m APC. The next day, a governor will also defect and say I’m APC. These are the same people. In the last 16 years, since 1999, it is these two parties that have destroyed this country and they are playing the same game, all over again.

“What did the PDP say it is going to do about bringing these different parts of the country together? Where is the economic blueprint to do with unemployment; to do with the building of the Nigerian economy, all they are interested in is 2023. What are they going to do with 2023 because between now and 2023, in one and half year, APC would have completely wrecked this country. You are going to take over a country that is effectively destroyed by a party that has been substantially produced by PDP.”

