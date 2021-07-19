By Chukwudi Nweje

Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has said neither the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) nor opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Na’Abba stated this in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun at the weekend.

While flaying the APC for impoverishing more Nigerians in its six-year reign under President Muhammadu Buhari, Na’Abba accused the PDP for laying the foundation that birthed the APC alleging the opposition party “sabotaged democracy” during its 16 year rule.

“Since the administration of President Buhari came into office, my purchasing power has dwindled, I have therefore not made any progress, the same goes for many Nigerians. Whatever I have, has depreciated. When the Buhari administration came into office, the dollar was N180 to the naira, today it is N510. This shows that the administration has impoverished us further, and it has been taxing people and increasing the rate of utilities. Whatever gains we have made, have been obliterated by the administration.”

The former speaker also berated the PDP for protesting against APC policies, saying it will do the same as the ruling party if the situation were reversed.

“The PDP was in power for 16 years and never promoted democracy; in fact it sabotaged democracy. If PDP had protected democracy, we would not have the APC in power today. I left PDP in 2014 because of the absence of internal democracy and political exclusion.

“I joined APC and found out that the party was the same as PDP. The only way they are different is in their capacity for mischief, one may be higher than the other. I don’t think PDP has a moral right to protest against whatever APC is doing because given the opportunity PDP will do the same.”

