Condemnation, yesterday, trailed the early morning attack on the private residence of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack on the Otuoke country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), charged the Federal Government to track down and apprehend the gunmen.

It described the attack as a direct threat on safety of the former President and members of his family.

“Our party insists that the gun attack is a direct threat on the life and safety of the former President and members of his family and as such the assailants must be tracked down.

“The party also commiserates with the families of the security personnel killed in the attack and urges Security agencies to go after the assailants as well as rescue those reportedly abducted during the attack,” it stated

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Roland Owie, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Idada Ikponmwen, also condemned the attack.

Ikponmwen said though the attack is condemnable, whatever leadership one occupies there must be those who are in support and those against such person.

“Only powerful group with deep routed grievances against him would have the capability and determination to carry out such a dastardly attack. An unbiased professional investigation team would unravel this episode. The Rule of Law, not self-help or rule of the sword, should prevail in our country. This development speaks volume of nature of security in our country today where virtually nobody can sleep with his two eyes closed”, Gen. Ikponmwen said.

Also reacting, Sen. Owie said: “I thank God for saving GEJ and may the souls of the one that lost his life in the incident rest in peace”.

In his comment, Chief Ozekhome called on Buhari to order all the security agencies in Nigeria to fish out culprits.”