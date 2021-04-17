FROM: Joe Effiong, Uyo

All Progressives Congress (APC) Akwa Ibom State has raised an alarm alleging that the ruling PDP in th estate has purchased a trailer- load of brooms to stage a fake defection of their members to PDP

A press release signed by the publicity secretary of APC, Mr. Nkereuwem Enyongekere, on Thursday said “information from highly credible sources has revealed that any moment from now a conspiracy may be hatched by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State to stage a charade of a mammoth crowd of persons supposedly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defecting from the party to the PDP.”

The release said organizers of the planned charade were still searching for a suitable venue intended to be a state-wide event and aimed at deceiving the ignorant and gullible public that Akwa Ibom APC has imploded sequel to the alleged leadership tussle and rumoured division of the party in the state.

“Yesterday, a tipper load of freshly-made brooms arrived from Ikot Ekpene to the residence of a PDP Chieftain in Akpa Ube, Aka Offot community in Uyo Local Government. A mountain-like heap of the broom is to be set on fire to illustrate the “demise” of APC in the state.

“The source further revealed that a former member of the National Assembly, hitherto a member of APC and now a Chieftain of the political pressure group that goes by the name; Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) is linked and closely associated with the planned charade.”

5. APC said by that action, the PDP was resorting to acts of desperation and warned it members to take notice this.

“We advise our party men and women sympathetic to the misdirection offered by the leadership of ADF not to allow themselves to be led astray but to remain resolute with the party, unwavering in their support and believe in the leadership of the party and the prospects it offers to deliver Akwa Ibom from the current misgovernance of the PDP.”

But in reaction, the PDP equally through their publicity secretary, Borono Bassey, asked APC not to blame PDP for the for impending Exodus of their members to another party.

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, rational Akwa Ibom people watched with unfettered amusement how members of the broom-wielding party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, with their fists still firmly locked at each other’s throats, halted the ongoing drama at their theater of commotion, to wail about the impending exodus of their members to another party.

“The PDP in Akwa Ibom State is forced to wonder if the APC in its characteristic display of crude ignorance is also ignorant of the fact that It is commonplace for children whose parents are frequently at each other’s throats to abandon such homes and seek refuge in safe spaces where they can have warmth and maintain their sanity.

“The PDP and indeed the generality of Akwa Ibom people are not shocked by the ongoing festival of hostility within the APC in Akwa Ibom State as everyone had come to the realization that the APC is a congress of people driven by narrow, avaricious ends. Like our Lord Jesus Christ had concluded ‘A house divided against itself can never stand”.

“We consider the impending movement of APC members as prophesied in that release at a time like this as a reflex action as humans are always known to scamper for their breath in toxic environment like the one which the broom-welding coven has become.

As a forward-looking political party, we hereby warn the APC to desist forthwith from these unproductive practice of attributing their serial woes to the PDP but rather invest their feeble capacities in providing the entertainment it is currently offering Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians in their current festival of hostility.