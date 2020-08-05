Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A coalition of Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), in Edo State, yesterday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and candidate of the party for the September 19 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to order over alleged inciting comments to stir violence.

Addressing journalists in Benin, spokesman of the group, Andrew Emwanta, Coordintor of the Midwest Progressives Forum, and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Public Affairs, alleged that Pastor Ize-Iyamu held a clandestine meeting with a group of political thugs in his private residence with a view to mobilizing them “to collectively move from polling units to polling unit and from one ward to another and local government to local government” in order to “obtain favourable results for him”.

The group said the secret meeting was allegedly for “a rigging operation codenamed “operation show your results”.

The CBOs include Midwest Progressive Forum (MPF), Afemai Peace Initiative, Edo Youths United for Justice and Democracy (EYFD) and Niger Delta Professionals Alliance.

The group alleged that “Oshiomhole is a clear and present danger to peace and security in Edo State.”

The coalition in a statement recalled several attacks targeted at high profile personalities at Oshiomhole’s country home at Iyamho during the last convocation ceremony of Edo University, where youths attacked some guests of the governor including the Oba of Lagos and others in a convoy and the recent bloody attack carried out by rival political thugs loyal to the main political parties of the APC and the PDP outside the entrance gate of Oba Ewuare 11 of Benin Kingdom during the courtesy visit of PDP National leaders and elected governors’ visit to the monarch as part of the governorship Campaign Flag-off by the PDP National Campaign Council for the re-eleection of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

But chairman of the Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki in reaction yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party, alongside its candidate, has continued the “shameful lamentation typical of their propagandist electoral campaign.

“In a campaign season that has seen the unpopular party fumbling and struggling to provide solid, issue-based campaign and a catalogue of achievements, the PDP has resorted to baseless mudslinging, conspiracy twigging, and dishonorable falsehoods spewed to gain public pity. Unfortunately, while pity may temporarily attract emotional concern, it does not stand the fiery check of facts and logic”.

Such has been the fate of their new pity-seeking propaganda, where Governor Godwin Obaseki, through a Coalition of Community Based Organisations (CBOs), accused Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of gathering political thugs and ‘agberos’ with instructions to move from unit to unit, ward to ward, local government to local government, with a view of obtaining electoral results for a rigging operation code-named “Operation Show Your Result”, he said.

Mayaki explained that Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s charge to the youth in the meeting Governor Obaseki and his PDP proxies are sadly twisting in their characteristic mendacity, was simply to return to the respective units where they are registered to vote and participate in the complete electoral process including door-to-door mobilization of other young persons to solicit votes and achieve victory as it is the practice in all democracies across the world.