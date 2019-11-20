John Adams, Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People Democratic Party (PDP) are engaged in a war of words over the true position of the N1.4 billion meant for the construction of a five-star hotel in Minna.

Ex-governor, Muazu Babangida during his 65th birthday accused the APC government of misappropriating the N1.4 billion meant for the abandoned hotel.

Aliyu said he left the money in an Escro account at the Minna branch of Zenith Bank for the hotel project.

“To my surprise the contractor was invited by the government and given the whole amount, after two months he disappeared from site and has not returned to finish the job,” Aliyu said.

Governor Abubakar Bello through his press secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, however described the allegation as misleading and an attempt to win the sympathy of the Peoples Democratic Party in the local government elections.

Berje said the N1.4billion balance of the escrow account established in respect of five stat hotel project held in zenith bank had not been touched.

“The present administration has not released any money to any contractor as alleged by the former governor,” she said.

It would appear that the war between the former and incumbent governors have shifted to their respective parties as the APC and PDP, yesterday, issued different press statements accusing each other of being economical with the truth on amount.

PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji, in a statement, said the admission by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello that the sum of N1.4 billion in the escrow savings handed over by ex-governor Babangida Aliyu in 2015 was intact is “an attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of intelligent men and women of Niger state.”

The PDP Chairman also maintained that the admission confirmed in explicit terms that the APC led administration had a lot to hide.

APC Chairman said PDP’s consistent attacks on the incumbent is like the antics of a drowning man who will fight desperately to hold onto anything.

He said Governor Bello remained focused and would not be dragged into the mud.

“As a people oriented government, the current administration has absolutely nothing to hide, as all the intention and actions of the government are aimed at making life better for the people,” Imam said.