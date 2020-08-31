The Edo chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democrtic Party (PDP), yesterday, traded blames over the ‘The Election Security Threat Analysis’ report of the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, which indicated that the two parties were arming thugs ahead of the election.

Reacting to the report, the APC said it is an affirmation of their previous petitions and warnings on the criminal arms build-up by Governor Obaseki and the PDP.

A statement by the party’s Chairman, Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki,‎ said the report backs its previous allegations of arms build-up against Governor Obaseki and the ferrying of thugs from neighbouring PDP states, most notably Delta State which is governed by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Citing the attack on the Edo Assembly complex and the arrest of seven persons caught with firearms during the invasion, the APC said the incident exposed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s direct involvement in the arming and funding of thugs to carry out violent attacks across the state as he allegedly mounted pressure on the Police to secure the release of the suspects who have now been charged to court.