The Edo State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) yesterday, traded blames over an alleged shooting in Jattu where the opposition party(APC) in the state held a rally in continuation of its campaigns for the forthcoming election.

The APC alleged that armed thugs mobilised by the PDP, occupied the venue of its rally in Jattu, Edo North Senatorial District and scared away residents and its other supporters with gunshots.

It claimed that the convoy of the thugs started their operations from Jattu junction to the venue of the APC rally and shot recklessly, causing terror‎ amid chanting of war songs and insistence on preventing the party from holding its scheduled rally.

In a statement, the Chairman of its Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, said some residents fled the area for safety as some of the thugs poured out on the streets to allegedly seek out leaders of the APC to attack, accusing the PDP of masterminding the attack and invasion.

“The PDP has continued its attack on our campaign with armed thugs, militias, and other groups. Yesterday in Owan East, thugs invaded all three venues of our campaign events, breaking chairs, and destroying facilities in the area.

“We have called the Commissioner of Police and will follow that with a petition to the IGP for the investigation of Philip Shaibu’s activities in Edo North, especially his convoy which has now become nothing but an official transport service of thugs and illegal arms for violent attacks”, the APC said.

But in a swift reaction, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said “The latest cry of the APC is akin to the cry of a drowning man holding on to the last straw”.

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Musa Ebomhiana who spoke for him, debunked the claim of the APC that he (Shaibu) masterminded the attacks on its campaign venue in Owan East on Tuesday, stressing that it was impossible for the Deputy Governor who was campigning in Ovia North East on the day in question to also be at Owan East at the same time.

“The APC has stored so much arms in the system, they are now turning the arms against themselves.

They know that this battle has been fought and won in the spiritual realm. We are only waiting for the manifestation in the physical on the 19th September”, he said.