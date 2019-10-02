Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Peoples Democtratic Party (PDP) chairman in Ekiti State, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase, has alleged that Governor Kayode Fayemi’s frequent travels was having a toll on governance and development of the state.

Oguntuwase lamented that there was no activity in the state to commemorate its 23rd anniversary.

“It is as if governance is under suspension in Ekiti State because the governor is hardly visible within the state. The governor is never around.”

The PDP chairman, who spoke in Ado Ekiti, alleged that the governor had not been around to attend to germane issues and the challenges of insecurity including herdsmen crisis, armed robbery and kidnapping.

“The consequences of flooding in Ekiti State have not attracted attention of the governor. A governor who understands his land and terrain and committed to the transformation of Ekiti State will know that the issue of poor drainage, which could reduce flooding, needs urgent attention.

“For Ekiti at 23, seemingly, we have witnessed a cohesion which is as a result of our homogeneity and product of the contributions of Ekiti people. Nevertheless, there has been disappointment and disillusionment in terms of governance, but disappointments and disillusionment in the sense that developments in Ekiti have been inconsistent and epileptic. Majority of the visible infrastructural developments in Ekiti State were made under PDP governance.

“But the All Progressives Congress has not shown any consistent commitment to infrastructural development. We can see APC does not understand the vision and the mission of the founding fathers of Ekiti State.”

He, however, advised Fayemi that “his interest in the presidency or vice presidency did not mean he should abandon his primary responsibilities in Ekiti State.

“He should see to how governance should not suffer, how our people would not suffer and how what he has sworn to do in government is not abandoned. We equally appeal to him to take into consideration the security of our people.”

But the APC Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, described PDP’s allegations as “baseless, irresponsible and frivolous.”

He advised Ekiti people to ignore the opposition party, saying, “PDP should bury its head in shame for destroying Ekiti.

“Everybody who has eyes will see what Fayemi has been able to do within one year in office. But if PDP is saying nothing has been done, it means PDP members are blind.”

Ajayi said Fayemi was discharging his duties as chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum and as well his responsibilities as Ekiti governor.

He asked rhetorically: “Is the governor not responding to the yearning and aspirations of Ekiti State by paying workers’ salaries regularly and by paying the pensioners regularly?

“Is he not performing his responsibilities by undertaking the repair of water projects abandoned by PDP while they were in office? Water project is going on, the civic centre abandoned by PDP is almost completed and lots of other projects like that,” he said.

The APC spokesman, who accused PDP governments of destroying Ekiti, however, advised to find a way of sitting down and seeing how they would cooperate with Fayemi’s government in moving Ekiti forward rather than portraying it negatively by playing politics of distraction.