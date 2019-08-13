Tony Osauzo, Benin

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, yesterday, momentarily put partisan politics aside to celebrate the 80th birthday of former governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Archbishop of Catholic Diocese of Benin, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, used the occasion of the birthday thanksgiving church service to speak truth to power, calling on government to address issues bordering Nigerians.

Akubeze who spoke at a thanksgiving mass at the Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Benin City, described Oyegun as one of the few former governors who is living out his faith’, adding that Oyegun did not join politics to fool the electorate but to convince the electorates.

He urged political leaders to respect constituted authorities, admonishing that political leaders should know that anybody who wants peace must work for justice.

Speaking on the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly, Akubeze urged Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki to meet and discuss on ways to move the state forward.

He said Edo people saw Oshiomhole as a leader who aligned with the poor and Governor Obaseki a technocrat who believes in rewarding merit and ensuring that the resources of the state are used for the good of the people.

National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, who led PDP chieftains to the occasion, described Oyegun as a national leader.

In his speech, Governor Obaseki insisted that there was no issue between himself and Oshiomhole, disclosing that he has met with Oshiomhole and that efforts were being made to resolve issues created by third parties in the state.

He announced that the soon-to-be-completed Civil Service Training Centre would be named after Chief Oyegun for his contributions to the development of the state and the country at large.

“We have met, me and my predecessor in office and fortunately, we do not have any fundamental issues. And because we do not have any fundamental issues, I believe that whatever third parties are trying to propagate I am sure we can talk over it. I assure you that very soon things will return to normalcy in Edo State.

“Today we are here to celebrate our own Chief Odigie-Oyegun. On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I want to congratulate you on your 80th birthday.

“For your contributions and what you have done for our dear state, I have decided to name the public service academy, which is under construction, after you. We know your passion for public service; we know and acknowledge the contributions you made to public service in Nigeria. It will be known as the John Odigie-Oyegun Institute for Public Administration.”

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, minister-designate, said Oyegun deserved all the accolades having achieved what many people dreamt of.

Dignitaries at the event included Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, former governor Lucky Igbinedion, state chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty Akeredolu; Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye; Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen and representatives of tOmo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare 11.